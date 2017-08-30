Houston Airports Reopening Wednesday Afternoon

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston’s Hobby Airport and Bush Intercontinental Airport are both planning on resuming flights today at 4:00 p.m.
Both airports explained on their Facebook pages they will attempt to begin a phased return to service, with full service expected by this weekend.
Travelers need to contact their air carrier for specific flight status updates regarding their flight.
The airports said, “Only those with a ticket for a confirmed scheduled flight should come to the airport. Many roads around the City of Houston are still unsafe for travel, therefore, we urge all passengers to take their time arriving to the airports and to solidify a safe route to and/or from our facilities.”