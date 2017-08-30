TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
HOW YOU CAN HELP: CBS 11 'The Ones For Texas' Relief Drive

Houston Airports Reopening Wednesday Afternoon

Filed Under: Airlines, airports reopen, Bush Intercontinental Airport, Flights, Harvey, Hobby Airport, Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston’s Hobby Airport and Bush Intercontinental Airport are both planning on resuming flights today at 4:00 p.m.

Both airports explained on their Facebook pages they will attempt to begin a phased return to service, with full service expected by this weekend.

Travelers need to contact their  air carrier for specific flight status updates regarding their flight.

The airports said, “Only those with a ticket for a confirmed scheduled flight should come to the airport. Many roads around the City of Houston are still unsafe for travel, therefore, we urge all passengers to take their time arriving to the airports and to solidify a safe route to and/or from our facilities.”

american and southwest airlines 94991396 Houston Airports Reopening Wednesday Afternoon

Jets taxi at an airport. (credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch