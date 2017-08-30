Irving Music Factory Delays Opening & Reschedules Shows

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Irving had big plans to open its new amphitheater on Thursday night with a show by comedian Dave Chappelle. But that show, along with four others, had to be rescheduled on Wednesday after construction delays forced the opening of the Irving Music Factory to be pushed back by a few days.

Chappelle was set to perform two shows on Thursday and Friday. Those have now been moved to October 26 and October 27.

Meanwhile, the Monday night show featuring Lifehouse and Switchfoot has been shifted to the South Side Ballroom in Dallas, while the September 6 show featuring the Goo Goo Dolls will instead be held at the Starplex Pavilion in Dallas. Brad Paisley’s concert on Saturday night has not yet been rescheduled.

The original tickets for Chappelle’s shows will be honored at the later date, while tickets for Lifehouse and Switchfoot are good at the South Side Ballroom. Goo Goo Dolls tickets will be reissued or exchanged by Ticketmaster at the Starplex Pavilion’s box office. Refunds can be given at the point of purchase.

This means that the ZZ Top concert on September 9 will now be the first performance at the new Irving Music Factory. “It is with regret that we apologize to our patrons,” venue operator Live Nation said in a email statement. “However, it is important that we deliver a first-class venue experience.”

The entertainment project cost more than $170 million and will include more than a dozen restaurants, a movie theater, retail space and a hotel with meeting areas. The outdoor amphitheater is known as the Pavilion. It is located near the intersection of Highway 114 and O’Connor Boulevard.

Live Nation blamed the issue on construction delays with a portion of the development project.

Just last week, crews had to fix a two-inch natural gas line that was accidentally cut at the Irving Music Factory. Workers were evacuated from the area while Atmos crews responded to the scene. There were no reports of injuries. It is not known if this is related to the construction delays.