Jaguars Owner Willing To Swap Home Dates With Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaguars owner Shad Khan would be willing to swap home dates with the Houston Texans in an effort to help the city recover from flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The Jaguars are scheduled to open the season in Houston on Sept. 10. The Texans play in Jacksonville on Dec. 17.

Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass from his end zone in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2016. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Khan is open to swapping those games if needed. The NFL has not announced any decisions regarding Houston’s opener.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars will support whatever scheduling decision the NFL makes,” Khan said in a statement. “What’s most important to me and everyone in Jacksonville isn’t where we’ll play the Texans on Week One, but that the City of Houston and its people recover quickly, safely and successfully.”

If the teams swapped, the Texans would get three straight home games to close the season while the Jaguars would play three in a row on the road.

