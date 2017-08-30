QuikTrip To Limit Gas Sales In Wake Of Harvey

TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – QuikTrip will soon begin limiting gas sales at its North Texas stores before the end of the week. And company spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said that they are now working to identify which stores will not sell any gas — because not all will.

This is all the result of Harvey, and the storm’s impact on Texas refineries.

Thornbrugh said that the company learned from experiences with other hurricanes that it works best to identify stores in each part of the city that will be serviced. “Our experience has been, if you try to keep every store full… you’ll run out,” he stated. “If we have a store in each quadrant (of the Metroplex), we can keep supply going for our customers.”

Thornbrugh believed that the full list of stores will be available later on Wednesday and should be posted to their website and social media accounts. “We’re trying to find any source that we can and it’s sparse,” Thornbrugh said.

Also, the amount being charged for gasoline will likely increase as the crippled energy industry in and around Houston deals with the historic storm. Even on Tuesday morning, good gas deals were disappearing fast. These higher prices are expected to be around for some time, as the shut down of key refineries is significantly cutting the flow of oil and gas across the country.

