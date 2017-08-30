TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
HOW YOU CAN HELP: CBS 11 'The Ones For Texas' Relief Drive

Texans, Cowboys Preseason Game Cancelled

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Harvey, houston texans, NFL

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – The Cowboys and Texans preseason game set for Thursday night at AT&T Stadium has been cancelled.

According to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher, the game is being called off so that Texans players can return to their families.

The game was originally slated to be played in Houston, however, due to the city being decimated by Hurricane Harvey flood waters, it was moved to Arlington on Tuesday.

The Texans have been practicing at the Cowboys facilities at The Star in Frisco after they were unable to return home following a preseason game in New Orleans on August 26.

Game proceeds, representing contributions by both clubs and the players, were set to be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund that supports the efforts of the Red Cross and Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Approximately 40,000 tickets had already been sold for $25 each.

Tickets to the game can either be refunded or donated to Harvey relief efforts.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch