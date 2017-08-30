CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
HOW YOU CAN HELP: CBS 11 'The Ones For Texas' Relief Drive

Stranded Dog’s Owner Feels Attacked: ‘I Jumped Into Survivor Mode’

Filed Under: Annie Gimbel, dog, Dog Rescued, flooding, Harvey, Houston, hurricane, JD Miles, Spring, Viral Video

SPRING (CBSDFW.COM) – A dog owner accused of abandoning his dog found frightened and alone atop a car surrounded by rising Harvey flood waters wants him back.

CBS11 reporter J.D. Miles shared video of the pit bulls’ plight, which quickly went viral. People were outraged by the implication that his owners left their 3-year-old dog named “Blue” behind.

But Blue’s owner Charles Rogers says rescuers are the ones to blame – not him.

image1 Stranded Dogs Owner Feels Attacked: I Jumped Into Survivor Mode

Charles Rogers and his wife. (photo credit: Rogers family)

“My wife and I were thinking the rescuers were just going to go back and get him,” says Rogers, who feels like people are unfairly attacking him.

Rescuers gave the Rogers family only a few short minutes to evacuate their flooded neighborhood the day Blue was left behind.

“I just jumped into survival mode,” described Rogers.

He says he grabbed one of his small dogs but agonized over leaving Blue.

Blue also jumped into survival mode and somehow found his way over an eight foot backyard fence, and atop the car where Miles recorded his plight.

The video has since been viewed on Facebook millions of times and shared via numerous media sites.

