2 Dead After Harvey Supply Truck Headed To South Texas Crashes

WILMER (CBSDFW) – A semi carrying supplies to the Gulf Coast was involved in a fiery crash that killed two people.

According to officials, the accident happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday when a car collided nearly head-on with the supply truck as it was headed southbound on I-45 at Malloy Bridge Road, south of Wilmer.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-wheeler caught fire.

Two people in the car died. Investigators didn’t know the extent of the truck driver’s injuries, but said he wasn’t seriously hurt.

Firefighters tried to salvage what they could from the semi, but it’s not clear how much they were able to pull from the smoldering wreckage.

The scene cleared around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.