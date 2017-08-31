A Flood Of Price Gouging Complaints To ‘Panic Purchases’

By Jack Douglas Jr. |Senior Investigative Producer

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11 NEWS) – The Texas Attorney General’s Office has been “swamped” with calls from people – most of them Hurricane Harvey victims — who say they have been cheated by businesses taking advantage of their despair.

One of the most widely reported cases of price gouging came from a Best Western hotel in Robstown, near the coastal city of Corpus Christi, where rooms more than doubled in price in the aftermath of the hurricane, the AG’s office said.

The hotel’s dramatic hike in rates, first reported by Austin television station KXAN, prompted Best Western to sever ties with the hotel, saying in a statement it was “deeply offended and saddened by the actions taken by this hotel.”

By late afternoon Wednesday, the attorney general’s office had received 916 complaints of price gouging, from ridiculously priced bottles of water and exorbitant gas prices, to inflated hotel room rates.

“That number is still rising,” said Jennifer Speller, a spokeswoman for the AG’s office. “They’re coming in like wildfire,” she said.

The state urged people who feel they have been cheated to take pictures of receipts and record interactions with businesses. They should then submit them to the AG’s office at consumeremergency@oag.texas.gov.

Because of the high number of calls, staffers from other departments of the AG’s office were being called in to investigate, Speller said, but in many cases they have been slowed by high water in the affected areas.

“They’re working as fast as they can,” she said.

In North Texas, long lines of vehicles formed at gas stations because of the fear of a shortage caused by damaged refineries along the Gulf Coast.

But Bernard Weinstein, an economist and associate director of SMU’s Maguire Energy Institute, says motorists may be jumping the gun in thinking the area will run dry of fuel.

Stations are, indeed, running out of gas, but Weinstein believes that’s more due to “panic purchases” than from any lasting damage to fuel transport lines.

“Everybody with half a tank is filling up, creating lines, and draining (storage) tanks at gas stations,” he said, adding: “I think this so-called shortage will be gone by mid-next week.”

Tropical Storm Harvey knocked the country’s two largest oil refineries offline, hampering the transport of fuel to gas stations and pummeling oil production as a result. But Weinstein says there’s no need to panic.

“Right now there’s a a limited supply of product, but I don’t think this is a long term problem,” he said.

At QuikTrip, employees will begin limiting gas sales at its North Texas stores before the end of the week. Company spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said that they are now working to identify which stores will not sell any gas.

Several drivers have already reported stations out of gas, and others are waiting in long lines for their chance to fill up.

