TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | How To Get & Give Help | Facebook | Twitter
HOW YOU CAN HELP: Cowboys' Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive LIVE From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m On CBS 11

Beaumont Leaders Don’t Know When City Will Get Safe Water

Filed Under: Beaumont, damage, flood, Harvey, Houston, hurricane, neches, storm, Texas, water

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Beaumont officials say it’s unclear when their Texas city will be able to provide residents with potable water.

According to the 2015 census Beaumont is the 29th most populated city in the state, putting it just two spots behind Denton, with 118,129 residents.

City manager Kyle Hayes said during a news conference Thursday that continually rising flood waters on the Neches River are covering pumps that are the primary source for drinking water.

Hayes says city workers won’t be able to check the pumps for any needed repairs until the water recedes.

Beaumont’s backup water source in nearby Hardin County also has failed.

Earlier Thursday, Baptist Beaumont Hospital evacuated nearly 200 patients by air because of the lack of water.

The city plans to get bottled water as soon as possible and make it available to residents.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch