Beaumont Loses Water Supply Due To Harvey Flooding

Beaumont, Texas, has lost its water supply because of Harvey.
Officials there say the city has lost service from its main pump station due to rising waters of the Neches River caused by Harvey.
The pump station is along the river and draws water from it as a main source for the city’s water system.
The officials added in their statement early Thursday that the city has also lost its secondary water source at the Loeb wells in Hardin County. They say there’s no water supply for Beaumont’s water system at this time.
They say they must wait until the water levels from Harvey recede before determining the extent of damage.
