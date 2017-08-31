TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | How To Get & Give Help | Facebook | Twitter
Beltre Leaves Game With Apparent Leg Injury

TAMPA BAY (105.3 The Fan) – Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre has left Wednesday’s game with an undisclosed injury to his left leg.

Beltre fielded a ground ball off the bat of Astros infielder J.D. Davis and came up lame without attempting to throw him out at first base.

The club’s trainer Jamie Reed and manager Jeff Banister came out to check on Beltre, however, he immediately pulled himself from the game.

Beltre gingerly walked off the field, favoring his left leg.

Beltre missed the first 51 games of the season with a right calf injury.

This is a developing news story.

