Cowboys Plan: Hurricane Fund-Raising, Football, And More Fund-Raising With Telethon

ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys’ original plan was to play a final preseason game on Thursday, at Houston, against the Texans.

On Tuesday, the NFL shifted the site to AT&T Stadium. By Wednesday, the Texans were granted their understandable wish to get home to their families and to their city impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and the game was cancelled.

Still, there will be football tonight in Arlington … and there will be Cowboys-driven charitable events throughout the day and night.

The team will conduct a practice from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday while simultaneously conducting a live telethon at AT&T Stadium featuring players, staffers and former players manning the phones. The practice won’t be open to the public, but will be televised in DFW on CBS11 (and over 20 other regional markets) and will be accessible via the Cowboys Twitter and Facebook pages. 105.3 The Fan will also provide coverage.

Donations made will go to The Salvation Army in support of the ongoing relief efforts to assist those affected by the hurricane and the continuing flooding in South Texas.

The telethon donation phone number is 844-790-5687 and will be active from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Donations can be made anytime, starting now, at cowboys.helpsalvationarmy.org.

Meanwhile, Cowboys players and staffers will spend today in some cases continuing their own efforts (owner Jerry Jones donated $100,000 live on 105.3 The Fan this week, Dez Bryant donated $50,000, and players ranging from Jason Witten to Sean Lee to Kavon Frazier have staged their own fund-raising projects) while also donating time at The Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center in Dallas from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Their work? The loading of 300,000 articles of clothing produced by Dallas Cowboys Merchandise worth approximately $500,000.