From Bullock To DiCaprio, A Look At Stars’ Harvey Relief Giving

HOUSTON (AP) — A pair of Oscar winners, Sandra Bullock and Leonardo DiCaprio, are leading the way in stars’ donations to relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, but they’re not alone. Numerous other celebrities have pledged sizable amounts to charities.

Here’s a list of stars who have publicly pledged to donate:

— Sandra Bullock, $1 million to the American Red Cross

— Leonardo DiCaprio, $1 million to the new United Way Harvey Recovery Fund

— The Kardashian family, $250,000 each to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army

— Country singer Chris Young, $100,000 to the American Red Cross

— D.J. Khaled, $50,000 to the American Red Cross

— The Chainsmokers, $30,000 to the American Red Cross

— Kevin Hart, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— Jennifer Lopez, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— Alex Rodriguez, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— Wendy Williams, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

