Fuel Prices Rise In North Texas As Fears Of Shortage Grows

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The destruction along the Gulf coast from Harvey is having consequences in North Texas… as fuel prices rise while fears of supplies running out begin to grow.

Pumps at several service stations in places like Denton, McKinney and Little Elm are seeing a shortage of gas… as refineries along the coast are shut down due to Harvey. And demand for gas has shot up making it a bit harder to find.

Some North Texans say they’re taking precautions.

“We heard there was going to be a shortage,” said one customer. “So we hopped in the car and came and filled up.”

Gas station chain QuickTrip is experiencing fuel outage in certain locations, but has listed locations that will have fuel. You can see the list on their website.

Overall the majority of North Texas gas stations will not run out of gas, but it will be more expensive. Prices at the pump are up almost 20 cents from this time last week.

AAA Texas says not to panic, and that this is likely a temporary situation, but they advise keeping at least a quarter tank of gas in your vehicle at all times.