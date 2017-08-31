TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
High Probability For A Rain Free Labor Day Weekend

By Dan Brounoff
Yesterday. High: 90; Yesterday. Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 94; Normal Low: 73*

  • Harvey now a Depression (as of early Wed. evening) in NE Louisiana.
  • Ample sunshine, warm temperatures and low humidity through Saturday.
  • Slight chance of rain Sunday.
  • Tuesday COLD FRONT! Slight chance of rain.
  • Cool mornings and mild afternoon’s midweek! Lows in the 50s?
  • 64” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Low afternoon humidity. High: Near 90. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: Upper 60s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. High: Low 90s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Saturday: More of the same. Mostly sunny and continued warm. High: Low 90s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of storms. High: Near 90.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and warm. High: Low 90s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon COLD FRONT! Scattered storms. High: Low 90s.

