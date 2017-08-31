Houston Schools To Start 2 Weeks Late

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Houston public schools will start classes two weeks late on Sept. 11 because of Harvey.
The nation’s seventh-largest school district had been scheduled to start classes on Monday until Hurricane Harvey stormed ashore in Southeast Texas, leading to devastating flooding in Houston.
Houston also is the largest public school district in Texas, with about 216,000 students and 283 campuses.
Houston school children who evacuated to Dallas will be enrolling in DISD schools indefinitely.
DISD officials announced Tuesday they will start enrolling evacuees from South Texas into the local school district so kids will not miss out on their education…and say no child will be turned away.
The district pledges to help them get uniforms and the necessary school supplies.
Buses will run from the shelters where the evacuees are staying, including the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, to two schools in old east Dallas and North Dallas High School.
The district will also provide counselors and social workers to help the new students adjust.
