TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
HOW YOU CAN HELP: CBS 11 'The Ones For Texas' Relief Drive

Michael Phelps & Wife Expecting 2nd Child

Filed Under: michael phelps, Nicole Phelps, olympics, Parenting, pregnancy, Swimming

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Michael Phelps is set to become a father of two.

The 23-time Olympic swimming champion and his wife, Nicole, announced the news on Instagram with the help of their 15-month-old son, Boomer.

Phelps shared a picture of Nicole holding a smiling Boomer and wrote in the caption: “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??” Boomer has a big following on his own Instagram account, where another picture showed the smiling boy alongside a positive pregnancy test.

Boomer was born in May 2016, a month before Phelps and the former Miss California USA got married.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch