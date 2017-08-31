Tasha’s KRLD To Do List August 31- September 4, 2017

Harvey evacuees currently staying in the City-operated emergency shelters are being invited to a pair of shows being performed at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District.

TITAS Presents and the Center are making up to 300 tickets available for evacuees for Thursday night’s (8/31) presentation of MOMIX, described as one of the world’s most exciting dance companies. This family-friendly performance begins at 8:00 p.m. in the Winspear Opera House.

On Saturday, September 2, the rock band Colt & the Old 45s, a Dallas favorite, is making tickets available for its 7:30 p.m. performance in the Wyly Theatre. The Center is providing the evacuees with complimentary parking for that performance as well.

The National Videogame Museum in Frisco will donate half of all admission sales this Saturday (Sept. 2) to the United Way of Greater Houston. The National Videogame Museum is the only museum in America dedicated to the history of the videogame industry.

End the week with a laugh. Or two. Or three. Friday night’s (9/1) Laughs by the Lake is the largest outdoor comedy show in North Texas. Located at Lake Carolyn in the Las Colinas Urban Center, the show offers adults free fun, scenic views and great food.

The Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival is happening Friday through Sunday. (9/1-3)

WestFest is Friday through Sunday in West. (9/1-3) The annual event is held every Labor Day Weekend and salutes the area’s Czech heritage.

The Granbury Labor Day Lake Fest is Saturday through Monday. (9/2-4)

The Garland Labor Day Parade/Car Show and Kids BBQ Competition is Monday September 4.

Lou Diamond Phillips Film Festival is happening at UTA Thursday through Sept 6.

The sci-fi classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind 40th Anniversary Celebration at Alamo Drafthouse Thursday and Friday. (8/31-9/1)