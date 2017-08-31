Wings Secure 1st Playoff Spot Since Move To Dallas

TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
Filed Under: Basketball, Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings, Glory Johnson, Skylar Diggins-Smith, WNBA

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) – Skylar Diggins-Smith had 28 points and eight assists, Glory Johnson added 25 points, and the Dallas Wings secured a playoff spot with a 99-96 victory over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night.

It’s the first playoff appearance for the franchise since moving to Dallas in 2016.

Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot missed a scoop shot in the lane with 1:05 left in the game and the Sky didn’t get the ball back until 7.1 seconds left.

Dallas grabbed three offensive rebounds on its possession, with Karima Christmas-Kelly getting fouled on the Wings’ 20th offensive board of the game. She made two free throws for a three-point lead and Chicago’s Allie Quigley missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Johnson also grabbed nine rebounds as Dallas (16-17) outrebounded Chicago 40-28. The Wings are a half-game behind sixth-place Phoenix.

Quigley led Chicago (12-20) with 25 points. Jessica Breland added 22 points, Stefanie Dolson scored 21, and Vandersloot had 15 points and 12 assists.

The Sky trail the Seattle Storm by two games for the final playoff spot. Each team has two games remaining with a rematch on Sunday.

