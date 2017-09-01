TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | How To Get & Give Help | Facebook | Twitter

Cowboys Owner Jones Donates $1 Mil During Salvation Army Telethon

Filed Under: charity, Dallas, dez bryant, donation, Harvey, Jerry Jones, NFL, salvation army, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a million dollar phone call to his star wide receiver during a team hosted telethon raising money for Harvey relief.

Earlier this week, Jones made a donation of $100,000 with The Fan’s Shan & RJ show during the CBS Radio telethon to help with Hurricane Harvey relief.  But Jerry wasn’t done donating.

Instead of hosting the final preseason game at the stadium, the Cowboys held an open practice followed by the team manning the phones for some fund raising after the NFL cancelled the game so the Houston Texans could return home after the wrath of Harvey subsided.

In addition to that $100,000, Jones donated an additional $1 million to the Salvation Army during the Cowboys own telethon at AT&T Stadium. He even called up Dez Bryant to make the donation!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch