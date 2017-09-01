Cowboys Owner Jones Donates $1 Mil During Salvation Army Telethon

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a million dollar phone call to his star wide receiver during a team hosted telethon raising money for Harvey relief.

Earlier this week, Jones made a donation of $100,000 with The Fan’s Shan & RJ show during the CBS Radio telethon to help with Hurricane Harvey relief. But Jerry wasn’t done donating.

Instead of hosting the final preseason game at the stadium, the Cowboys held an open practice followed by the team manning the phones for some fund raising after the NFL cancelled the game so the Houston Texans could return home after the wrath of Harvey subsided.

In addition to that $100,000, Jones donated an additional $1 million to the Salvation Army during the Cowboys own telethon at AT&T Stadium. He even called up Dez Bryant to make the donation!