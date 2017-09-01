Dell Foundation Seeks To Raise $100 Mil For Rebuild Texas Fund, Pledges $36 Mil

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – One of the world’s largest computer companies, based out of central Texas, is leading the charge to raise $100 million for rebuilding areas damaged by Hurricane Harvey and the flooding aftermath.

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, a charity from Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell, is launching a campaign to raise over $100 million for the ‘Rebuild Texas Fund.’

The fund will target donations, “for the relief, recovery and rebuilding of Texas.”

“This is our home. And we know that it will take all of us working together, over the long term, to rebuild our Texas communities,” said Michael Dell, a Houston native and founder of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, based in Austin. “The Rebuild Texas Fund will be a partnership among rally companies, community leaders and individuals to work alongside state and federal officials to provide an additional source of funding and ideas for recovery and rebuilding.”

In a tweet early Friday morning, Governor Greg Abbott announced that $36 million has been committed by the Dell’s to the fund.

Announcing the Rebuild Texas Fund, an initiative to raise funds for the relief, recovery & rebuilding of Texas: https://t.co/p3A7z8tLYe pic.twitter.com/6ubRahImX7 — MSDF Foundation (@MSDF_Foundation) September 1, 2017

“Over the past week we have seen Texans and Americans come together to assist in the relief and recovery efforts and I have no doubt that this generosity will extend to this fund” said Governor Abbott. “I thank Michael and Susan Dell for their commitment to the State of Texas and to all those affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

Online: RebuildTX.org