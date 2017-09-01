Nurse Refuses Blood Draw On Unconscious Patient “You’re Under Arrest’

SALT LAKE CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Salt Lake City police have apologized after an officer handcuffed a hospital nurse for refusing a blood draw from an unconscious patient.

You can see two camera angles of the incident in the video above. It shows each of the responding officer’s body cameras. Both videos quickly went viral today after being released.

Police spokeswoman Christina Judd said the agency initiated an internal investigation within hours of the July 26 encounter between Detective Jeff Payne and University Hospital burn unit nurse Alex Wubbels that was caught on the officer’s body camera.

The video taken at University Hospital in Salt Lake City shows nurse Alex Wubbels calmly explaining to Salt Lake detective Jeff Payne that she couldn’t draw blood on a patient who had been injured in a car accident. She told the officer a patient was required to give consent for a blood sample or be under arrest. Otherwise, she said police needed a warrant.

Wubbels attempted to explain the position of the hospital. “This is something that you guys agreed to with this hospital,” Wubbels said to the officer. “The three things that allow us to do that are if you have an electronic warrant, patient consent or patient under arrest,” she continued. “And neither of those things, the patient can’t consent… he’s [the officer] told me repeatedly that he doesn’t have a warrant and the patient is not under arrest.”

At one point Wubbels supervisor is heard on the phone saying, “Sir, you’re making a huge mistake right now… because you’re threatening a nurse.” Shortly after that conversation, an officer can be heard saying, “No, we’re done. We’re done. You’re under arrest.” Officer Payne could be seen on video physically moving her out of the hospital while she screamed.

Payne has been suspended from blood-draw duties but remains in his role as a detective in the investigations unit.

Judd says the assistant chief has apologized to the hospital and that the department is alarmed by what they saw in the video .

Judd said the department is working to investigate what went wrong and is seeking to repair the “unfortunate rift” it has caused.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)