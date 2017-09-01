McKinney Police: Kidnapped Woman Found

McKINNEY (CBSDFW) – A North Texas woman has been found after officials say she was kidnapped when her car was stolen.
The original report from McKinney Police say that Minettsy Sanchez from Princeton was inside a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Eldorado Parkway Sunday morning when a man jumped into the car and drove off.
Witnesses said she was still inside the car and banging on the window as the suspect stole the vehicle.
Police identified the suspect as Jabrice Ortega. He was arrested on a kidnapping charge late Wednesday, but officials said at the time they were still looking for Minettsy.
She was found safe on Thursday and police say they’re still investigating the case.