South Hills High School Students Stage ‘Walk Out’ Over SB4

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – SB4 may not have gone into effect today as scheduled; but nonetheless, demonstrations are taking place throughout North Texas denouncing the new law.

Dozens of students from South Hills High School staged a ‘walk out’ Friday morning to protest SB4.

“We need to unite as people in the United States, we need to confront this” said one student.

Dozens of students at South Hills HS in Fort Worth walk out and stage protest against the on-hold #SB4. pic.twitter.com/VDpTpZLKcd — Andrew M. Greenstein (@KRLDAndrewG) September 1, 2017

Many people took the stage with different messages, but they had one common theme – that they say SB4 is wrong.

“We understand our students’ passion to have their voices be heard” said Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner. “Campuses were prepared as students decided whether to participate. At the same time we would tell our students that the safest and best place for them to be is in the classroom, preparing for college, career and community leadership.”