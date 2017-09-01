TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | How To Get & Give Help | Facebook | Twitter

Texting-While-Driving Ban Goes Into Effect Across Texas

Filed Under: ban, Law, Texas, texting, Texting while driving, Traffic, travel

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – It’s now illegal to text on a mobile phone while driving a vehicle in the state of Texas, as the law goes into effect today.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the ban into law in June, ending a decade-long effort by safety advocates to reduce potentially deadly driver distractions on the road.

Texas will join at least 47 other states that have similar laws.

If cited, texting will be punishable by a fine of up to $99 for first-time offenders and $200 for repeat offenses.

The ban covers texting only, not other Internet use such as map applications.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch