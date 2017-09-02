TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | How To Get & Give Help | Facebook | Twitter

Cowboys Trade For CB Benwikere As Cutdown Time Approaches

By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: Bene Benwikere, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Mike Fisher
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 02: Bene' Benwikere #25 of the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 2, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys are working today to trim their roster down to 53 players before Saturday afternoon’s deadline, but at the same time they’ve added a player, trading for veteran cornerback Bene Benwikere for what sources tell 105.3 The Fan is a “late conditional’’ draft pick.

Benwikere spent the first three seasons of his career in Carolina, but signed with Cincinnati this offseason under the terms of a one-year, $690,000 deal. He was a part-time starter with the Panthers and will be a backup in Dallas, which sources say will likely release sixth-round rookie corner Marquez White in conjunction with this move.

TheCowboys obviously also have concerns about rookie corner Jourdan Lewis’ hamstring. Elsewhere in the secondary, Duke Thomas will likely land on IR, Robert Blanton has been released, and Dallas would likely wish for White to return to the practice squad.

More from Mike Fisher
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch