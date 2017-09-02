Cowboys Trade For CB Benwikere As Cutdown Time Approaches

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys are working today to trim their roster down to 53 players before Saturday afternoon’s deadline, but at the same time they’ve added a player, trading for veteran cornerback Bene Benwikere for what sources tell 105.3 The Fan is a “late conditional’’ draft pick.

Benwikere spent the first three seasons of his career in Carolina, but signed with Cincinnati this offseason under the terms of a one-year, $690,000 deal. He was a part-time starter with the Panthers and will be a backup in Dallas, which sources say will likely release sixth-round rookie corner Marquez White in conjunction with this move.

TheCowboys obviously also have concerns about rookie corner Jourdan Lewis’ hamstring. Elsewhere in the secondary, Duke Thomas will likely land on IR, Robert Blanton has been released, and Dallas would likely wish for White to return to the practice squad.