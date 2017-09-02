Houston Mayor Orders Mandatory Evacuations

HOUSTON (AP) – The mayor of Houston has ordered mandatory evacuations for people who haven’t left their homes in part of the city that remains flooded more than a week after Harvey dumped 50-plus inches of rain in spots.
Mayor Sylvester Turner on Saturday said about 300 people have stayed behind in western stretches of the city inundated by water that the Army Corp of Engineers has released from reservoirs. The mayor is now ordering those people to leave.
There are 4,700 dwellings in the flooded area, including houses and apartments.
Turner asked residents in the area to leave Friday. On Saturday he said those who had stayed behind were endangering themselves and first responders.
A representative for CenterPoint Energy said the utility would start cutting power to homes in the area at 7 a.m. Sunday.
