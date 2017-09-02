TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | How To Get & Give Help | Facebook | Twitter

Houston Mayor Orders Mandatory Evacuations

Filed Under: flooding, Harvey, Houston, Mandatory Evacuations, Sylvester Turner
gettyimages 841334410 e1504399155919 Houston Mayor Orders Mandatory Evacuations

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) – The mayor of Houston has ordered mandatory evacuations for people who haven’t left their homes in part of the city that remains flooded more than a week after Harvey dumped 50-plus inches of rain in spots.

Mayor Sylvester Turner on Saturday said about 300 people have stayed behind in western stretches of the city inundated by water that the Army Corp of Engineers has released from reservoirs. The mayor is now ordering those people to leave.

There are 4,700 dwellings in the flooded area, including houses and apartments.

Turner asked residents in the area to leave Friday. On Saturday he said those who had stayed behind were endangering themselves and first responders.

A representative for CenterPoint Energy said the utility would start cutting power to homes in the area at 7 a.m. Sunday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch