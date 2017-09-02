CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | How To Get & Give Help | Facebook | Twitter

Liberty Shocks Baylor 48-45 In Rhule’s Debut For Bears

Filed Under: Baylor Bears, Big 12, College Football, Liberty Flames
WACO, TX - SEPTEMBER 2: Jamychal Hasty #33 of the Baylor Bears breaks free for a 13 yard touchdown run against the Liberty Flames during the first half at McLane Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Stephen Calvert threw for 447 yards and three touchdowns and Liberty spoiled Matt Rhule’s coaching debut at Baylor, stunning the Bears with just their second-ever loss to a lower-division team in a 48-45 victory Saturday night.

The Bears lost their seventh straight regular-season game since starting 6-0 last season, while a 19-game regular-season winning streak against nonconference opponents ended.

Rhule was hired after a year with interim coach Jim Grobe following a sexual assault scandal that led to the firing of two-time Big 12-winning coach Art Briles. The Bears lost an opener for the first time since Briles’ first game in 2008.

Baylor’s only other loss to a lower-division team was 18-17 to Division I-AA Lamar in the 1981 opener, when the Bears were coming off one of two Southwest Conference championships under Grant Teaff, the school’s winningest coach.

The matchup up of private Christian schools was a big win for Liberty and athletic director Ian McCaw, who resigned the same job at Baylor last year after a scathing report over the school’s handling of sexual assault cases involving football players.

Calvert, the sophomore quarterback guiding the Flames in their final FCS season, also ran for a score while helping Liberty to its first win over a Big 12 school and fifth against an FBS opponent. Liberty is transitioning to full-time FBS status in 2019. Calvert was 44 of 60 without an interception.

Antonio Gandy-Golden had a career-high 192 yards receiving and two touchdowns, including a 13-yarder that put Liberty ahead for good at 34-31 late in the third quarter.

The teams traded touchdowns twice in the fourth quarter, starting with Calvert’s 8-yard run on a broken play for a 10-point lead. The Bears twice got within three points on touchdown runs from John Lovett, who had 89 yards after starting running back JaMycal Hasty left in the first half with a lower-extremity injury.

The Flames ran out all but 32 seconds of the final five minutes. Anu Solomon’s desperation pass as the clock expired was intercepted around the 10-yard line by Calvert, in the game to defend the Hail Mary.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

