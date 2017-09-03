Amid West Houston Evacuations, Concerns Of Dirty Water Arise

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Many parts of west Houston are under a mandatory evacuation order from the city’s mayor.

The water levels there continue to stay high as the nearby Buffalo Bayou is constantly overflowing from controlled releases of water.

Now, neighbors there say their main concern is all the contaminants in the water that is expected to keep their streets flooded for at least another 12 days.

Melissa Karen, a longtime resident of west Houston said, “I’m afraid this water is going to get mosquitoes there’s snakes it’s going to contaminate this area. What if this is condemned and we’ve been living here for 17 years.”

CNN reports water samples they took from flooded waters in Houston have tested for an alarming amount of E. coli bacteria.

They reported one of their highest samples taken earlier this week showed 8,600 colony-forming units or CFU’s of E. coli in the water. The EPA standard is zero.

Many of the residents realize the water is dirty and the continuous releases of more water into their neighborhood aren’t safe to try and weather.

However, they say it took a stern order from the mayor, Sylvester Turner, to get to them to leave.

Karen added, “I’m a native Houstonian. My parents are from Houston. My grandparents are from Houston. I’m not running away and going to move somewhere else. This is all I know is Houston… it’s really upsetting. I can’t even believe this is happening.”