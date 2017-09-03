Couple Returns Home After Being Stuck On Cruise Due To Harvey

ENNIS (CBSDFW.COM) – A cruise turned into a trip that at least one North Texas couple won’t soon forget – thanks to Harvey.
Matilda and Lorenzo Williams arrived back home in Ennis Saturday night after a five-day cruise turned into an 11-day one.
Flooding from Hurricane Harvey left the couple stuck on a vacation they didn’t sign up as they were unable to sail back to the Port of Galveston.
The couple’s cruise ship docked in New Orleans to restock on food and fuel, but airline tickets were too expensive. They could only wait in desperation as they waited to get home.
“They were saying, ‘Ms. Williams… you said you were gonna run like Forrest Gump to get to the ship.’ I said, ‘If I can walk on water, I’ll be walking really fast – trying to get back,'” said Matilda Williams.