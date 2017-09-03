TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | How To Get & Give Help | Facebook | Twitter

Couple Returns Home After Being Stuck On Cruise Due To Harvey

Filed Under: Cruise Ship, Ennis, Harvey, North Texas, Port Of Galveston

ENNIS (CBSDFW.COM) – A cruise turned into a trip that at least one North Texas couple won’t soon forget – thanks to Harvey.

Matilda and Lorenzo Williams arrived back home in Ennis Saturday night after a five-day cruise turned into an 11-day one.

Flooding from Hurricane Harvey left the couple stuck on a vacation they didn’t sign up as they were unable to sail back to the Port of Galveston.

The couple’s cruise ship docked in New Orleans to restock on food and fuel, but airline tickets were too expensive. They could only wait in desperation as they waited to get home.

“They were saying, ‘Ms. Williams… you said you were gonna run like Forrest Gump to get to the ship.’ I said, ‘If I can walk on water, I’ll be walking really fast – trying to get back,'” said Matilda Williams.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch