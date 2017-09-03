Fort Worth Fire Department Volunteers To Help In Harvey-Ravaged Areas

LUMBERTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rescue teams from the Metroplex are currently volunteering their time to save lives and keep the peace in places ravaged by Harvey.

In one small town cut off by flooding, the Fort Worth Fire Department is going door-to-door looking for survivors.

Any home in Lumberton with more than four feet of water needs to be cleared to make sure everyone is accounted for.

“On the southeast and southwest parts of towns, there’s still just some roofs showing,” said Battalion Chief Justin Scrivner of the Fort Worth Fire Department. “You can’t see the houses yet.”

Search and rescue is just one of the ways the Fort Worth Fire Department is helping. They’re also answering fire station service calls to give the fire fighters in Lumberton a break.

“These folks have been working for six days, without sleep, literally, and they just needed a break,” said Scrivner. “When you see the guys and they give you a hug and they’re crying, that’s not a normal reaction. They’re spent.”

The 25-person crew from Fort Worth is being taken care of, cooked for and constantly thanked by members of the community.

“It’s amazing,” said Scrivner. “We haven’t found anyone asking (for) more than we could give. We have found people trying to give us help while we are trying to give them help.”