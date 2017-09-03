New Yorker Helping Harvey Efforts Gets “First Sweet Taste” Of Whataburger

(CBSDFW.COM) – Even first responders need breaks while helping Harvey recovery efforts in Texas, and one New Yorker took the opportunity to get his “first sweet taste” of Whataburger.
“These Texas guys wanna tell me that this is the burger – this is the official Texas burger,” the man said in a video posted by Whataburger on Twitter.
Whataburger got its start in Corpus Christi. The city was devastated when Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas over a week ago.
First responders from states like New York traveled to the flooded ruins of cities in southern Texas that were hit hard by Harvey, such as Corpus Christi, Houston and Beaumont.
The man in the video had a double-meat burger and exclaimed the saying, “Everything’s big in Texas.”
What did he think of the burger? “Mmmm… that is a good burger,” the man said. “Unbelievable. Wow!”