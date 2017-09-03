Obama Congratulates Trump On “Remarkable Run” In Inauguration Letter

(CBSNEWS) – A letter obtained and released by CNN written by out-going President Barack Obama to incoming President Trump, reveals some life lessons Mr. Obama imparted on the newly elected commander-in-chief, while congratulating him on what he called a “remarkable run.”

“Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure. This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don’t know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years,” writes Mr. Obama to Mr. Trump.

The 44th president goes on to list some advice to Mr. Trump, including to “build more ladders of success” for hard working families and their children.

“American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend,” Mr. Obama adds.

He goes on to remind Mr. Trump that the two leaders are just “temporary occupants” in the Oval Office, adding that regardless of the daily onslaught of political spats, “it’s up to use to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.”Mr. Obama leaves Mr. Trump with a final piece of wisdom for his busy moments as president: to take time for friends and family as “they’ll get you through the inevitable rough patches.”

