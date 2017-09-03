Shoplifting Suspect Fleeing From Officers Struck, Killed On Loop 820

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in North Richland Hills say a shoplifting suspect was struck by a vehicle and killed on NE Loop 820 Sunday as he was fleeing from officers.
Officers responded to a shoplifting call at a Walmart in the 6400 block of NE Loop 820 at around 5:00 p.m. Police say the male suspect attempted to hide in the parking lot when officers arrived at the scene.
According to police, the suspect fled towards the access road of NE Loop 820 where he resisted officers. As the suspect fled and attempted to cross the road, he was struck by a vehicle.
Officers began to administer CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene. The man was transported to John Peter Smith hospital where he died from his injuries.
There were no other injuries during the incident. The identity of the suspect has not been released.