Dallas Police Seek Suspect In Deadly Shooting Near DART Bus Stop

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for a man they suspect of shooting and killing another man next to a DART bus stop early Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at the 3600 block of S. Polk Street.

The victim was Rayshaunn Mclennan, 34.

Dallas Police said through the course of the investigation, they determined Khalid Williams, 35, was responsible for Mclennan’s death.

A murder warrant has been issued for Williams with a $100,000.00 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this murder or the whereabouts of Khalid Williams can contact Homicide Detective D. Wilkins at 214-671-3665 or duncan.wilkins@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

