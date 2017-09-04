CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM
RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest News Updates | How To Give & Get HelpFlooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Gas Worries Fueled Fight Between Drivers In Dallas

By Yona Gavino
Filed Under: Cell-Phone Video, cut in line, dallas police, fight over gas, gas lines, Gas Shortage, Harvey

DALLAS (CBS11) – Gas station frustration in Dallas fueled a fight between drivers that even got police involved last Thursday.

As panic over a fuel shortage swept across North Texas, an extreme case was caught on cell phone video.

screen shot 2017 09 04 at 10 04 56 pm Gas Worries Fueled Fight Between Drivers In Dallas

gas station fight (courtesy: Amber Rust)

Amber Rust captured the moment at 7-Eleven as Louis Huberman and another man wrestled over his gas can.

The video shows Huberman dumping gasoline inside the man’s car.

“I was thinking that if the guy wanted the gas that bad, I was going to give him the gas,” said Huberman.

He said he sprang into action after the man in the Ezekiel Elliott jersey cut in front of drivers and started calling a woman names.

“I guess he was trying to defend that lady, but at the same time, they both was cuttin’ in…” said Rust.

The video shows the man in the jersey taking off his jersey.

“He was taking it off, like he wanted to fight,” said Huberman.

Huberman is seen walking away. He explained he went inside the store because he was scared of what the second man would do. He told CBS11 he has no regrets about his actions.

“I stand by what I did,” said Huberman. “He was out of control, and someone needed to stop him.”

The identity of the other man is unknown. Rust said she saw him drive off after the fight.

“It shouldn’t have been that serious. There’s no gas crisis,” said Rust. “It’s not worth fighting over this.”

Dallas Police were called to the scene, but they say no arrests were made.

More from Yona Gavino
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch