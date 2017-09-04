RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest News Updates | How To Give & Get HelpFlooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Oklahoma CB Jordan Parker Out For Season

Filed Under: Football, Jordan Parker, Oklahoma Sooners, UTEP Miners

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Parker will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

He was injured in the first quarter of the season opener against UTEP. Coach Lincoln Riley said Monday the injury didn’t seem as serious at first, but now the sophomore likely will need surgery.

Parker started the final eight games last season and was a reserve against UTEP. Parnell Motley is the starter.

The seventh-ranked Sooners are heading into a showdown at No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch