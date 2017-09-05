16-Year-Old Accused Of Killing Bedford Girl In Court Today

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – The teenager accused of murdering a Bedford girl is expected in court today, where a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to keep him in custody.

Currently the 16-year-old suspect is being held in a juvenile detention center in Tarrant County. The teenager is accused of killing Kaytlynn Cargill back in June. After going missing the girl’s body was found days later at a North Texas landfill.

Within the first day of her disappearance, Bedford police had information that Cargill and the suspect knew each other and that the two had made a deal involving marijuana and cash. But Cargill never returned after going out to meet to the accused on June 19.

Cargill was allegedly getting marijuana to make “dab”. Pharmacists say it’s different and more potent than high-grade marijuana. “They’re taking a crumb size of this concentrated mess and they’re vaporizing it,” explained Dr. Donna Barsky. “They’re still inhaling it. It’s still an inhalant.”

According to the affidavit, Cargill was going to sell the “dab” back to the suspect for a profit. A friend followed her to the first meeting with suspect, because the suspect had allegedly “been aggressive and disrespectful to females” in the past.

An hour later, Cargill left her home at the Oak Creek Apartments in Bedford, with her dog. That was the last time she was seen alive. Her family called police after they found the dog tied to fence, but there was no sign of the 14-year-old.

It was three days later when Cargill’s body was found at an Arlington landfill, 15 minutes away from her home. The girl had been bludgeoned with a hammer and police say they found a hammer, with Cargill’s bold on it, in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect lived in the same apartment complex as Cargill and according to the warrant when police searched his house on June 25 crime scene technicians also found small areas of blood spatter along the hallway walls and the hallway closet door. They also found blood on the blinds in the kitchen and area leading to the patio.

On July 18, a forensic biologist for the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the blood was Cargill’s.

The warrant also says the suspect deleted text messages and phone calls in an attempt to cover up the crime and establish an alibi with his then-girlfriend, who was out of town when Cargill disappeared.

As it stands, the suspect has been charged with murder and is being held on $250,000 bond. Today a juvenile court judge will decide whether or not keep him behind bars.