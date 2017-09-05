Dismembered Remains Of Multiple People Found In Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are investigating multiple deaths after the discovery of human remains.

Police began a death investigation in the 800 block of E. Sanford Street near 400 Truman Street around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Someone reported finding human remains in a wooded area near a creek.

During the execution of a search warrant, additional human remains believed to belong to a second person were also found by investigators.

This discovery was made in the backyard of a house at 202 Burton Drive.

Detectives have charged Mariano Sanchez with murder.

Sanchez is also being held on a home burglary warrant out of Tarrant County and a drug possession charge out of Arlington.

Detectives have also identified a second suspect related to this case.

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for Hector Acosta-Ojeda, 28, approximately 5’08” and 190 pounds. Acosta-Ojeda is considered armed and extremely dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information related to Acosta-Ojeda’s whereabouts can call contact APD’s Tip Line at 817-575-8823. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Investigators said they believe that the victims were specifically targeted in this crime and this was not a random incident.

Homicide detectives have not ruled out the possibility that the killings may be drug-related.

Crime scene personnel are still processing the Burton Drive address and may be there for several days.

The department is working with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office on the recovery of the deceased.