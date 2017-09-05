RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest News Updates | How To Give & Get HelpFlooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Authorities Investigating After Body Is Discovered In Kaufman County

COMBINE (CBSDFW) – The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found dumped off Farm-to-Market (FM) 1389 on Monday.

The body was discovered, wrapped up, in the 400 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 1389, according to Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jolie Stewart.

Stewart says detectives are early in the investigation therefore, it’s unknown how long the body has been there, whether its male or female, or the manner of death.

The body will be sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the manner of death.

FM 1389 is closed south of FM 3039.

