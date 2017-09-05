Dallas City Council Scheduled To Vote On Fate Of Confederate Statues

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The Dallas City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on the fate of the Confederate statues around the city.

The Dallas City Council will vote on a resolution that states that the city stands against the statues being on public land in the city.

Last month, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings called the statues divisive and personally wanted to see them down…but felt the city needed to get several different viewpoints before making a knee jerk reaction.

“I’m suggesting we must have this conversation’ said Rawlings. “The questions is how to have this conversation productively.”

Rawlings created a task force made up of different groups that will make a suggestion to the council about what to do with the statues.

You can expect a lively and packed city council meeting this Wednesday as many believe since private money put the statues up they say private money should pay to take them down.