Sharp Disagreement Over President Trump’s Decision On Dreamers

DALLAS (CBS11) – Ramiro Luna said other Dreamers he’s talked to are just as depressed as he is, after President Trump decided to gradually end the program that has kept them from being deported and allowed them to work.

“It was heartbreaking. I’m an American through and through,” said Luna.

Now 34, Luna said his parents brought him to Laredo when he was 7 years old.

They then moved to Oak Cliff, where he’s lived most of his life.

“I call the U.S. my home. I’m not going anywhere. I’m here to stay,” said Luna.

When asked what would happen if he had to return to Mexico, Luna replied, “I think it’s inhumane. I don’t have family in Mexico. I don’t have a home in Mexico. I have nowhere to go back to in Mexico. This is my home.”

Ken Emanuelson, a member of the Dallas Tea Party agrees with President Trump phasing out DACA, and give Congress a chance to pass legislation in six months.

“I think it’s a good decision and a reasonable one,” said Emanuelson.

He said while he believes President Obama exceeded his Constitutional authority to create the program, he sympathizes with Dreamers like Luna.

“A lot of these young people were brought here as children, they had no ability to say yay or nay, they were brought into this country and most of their lives they’ve known the U.S. as their home,” said Emanuelson.

Emanuelson wants Congress to pass a very narrow law focused on the Dreamers. “They can stay here, they can have work permits, they can be here. The question of citizenship is going to be a hard sell for a lot of people. Citizenship is morally an issue for people and it is for me as well. There was lawbreaking, and there’s an issue to rewarding lawbreaking. If you reward lawbreaking, you will get more of it.”

Ramiro Luna said he and other Dreamers are preparing for another battle. “It’s time for us to take the fight to Congress.”

Luna said he supports a path to citizenship not only for the Dreamers, but for the estimated 11 million people who came to the U.S. illegally.

“I want to see them given a shot to a path of citizenship, yes. We’re part of America, and it’s time for us to be recognized as Americans,” said Luna.