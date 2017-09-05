Elliott Testimony: Tiffany Thompson Tried To ‘Ruin’ Me By Having Sex With Cowboys Teammate

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Star running back Ezekiel Elliott testified this week in his NFL appeal hearing that estranged girlfriend Tiffany Thompson tried to “ruin my moment’’ by having sex with one of his Dallas Cowboys teammates on the eve of last year’s game at Cleveland.

From the transcript:

“After we had a big win (at the) Steelers (on November 13), and I had a very good game … while I’m boarding the plane from Pittsburgh to Dallas, I received, like, 15 texts from an unknown number. … screenshots of text messages between Tiffany and one of my current teammates … And there was a picture of a hotel reservation which had her name and also his name on it.

“Basically, her telling me that she slept with one of my teammates the previous week while we were in Cleveland.’’

The he-said/she-said nature of this case, which resulted in NFL commissioner Roger Goodell giving Elliott a six-game suspension that is now being considered by arbiter Harold Henderson under appeal and is scheduled to move to federal court on Tuesday with Elliott’s side filing an injunction that would freeze the penalty and allow him to play in next Sunday’s Giants-Cowboys season-opener, was bound to lead to troubling revelations. There exist in the testimony of both Elliott and Thompson, from different times, allegations of or admissions to heavy drug use, drunkenness, rough sex, pregnancy, abortion, blackmail, racism and, of course, the domestic-violence claims that serve as the basis for the suspension that Elliott’s side views as an unjust “NFL-orchestrated conspiracy.’’

But that’s all part of the private-gone-public dealings of two people involved in an unfortunate relationship. We’ve talked and written for months how a legal “war’’ between Elliott and the NFL would result in “casualties,’’ and now we are moving beyond the tip of the iceberg, and beyond he-said/she-said. Why? Because this testimony from Elliott came in the form of his attorney asking him whether the alleged “conduct’’ by Thompson “spill over into the Cowboys?’’

“It did,’’ Elliott replied.