Man Killed In Tollway Hit-And-Run In Allen

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM)  – The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking help from anyone with information about a deadly hit-and-run crash on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Allen on Sunday, August 27 around 1:45 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger, was traveling north on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in the center lane near Custer when it struck the rear of a 2003 Lincoln Aviator, also in the center lane.

apickup Man Killed In Tollway Hit And Run In Allen

hit-and-run suspect pickup images

The driver of the vehicle pictured above failed to stop and render aid and immediately left the scene continuing north on the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

The driver of the Lincoln, Christopher Givens, 44, of McKinney, died at the hospital.

Police believe that the vehicle of interest has damage to the left front.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. The numbers for Crime Stoppers are (877) 373-TIPS, (214) 373-TIPS, or click here.

