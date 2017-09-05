Man Says In 911 Call He Took Cold Medicine, Awoke To Find Wife Slain

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.

Raleigh Police charged 28-year-old Matthew Phelps with murder Friday after he made the emergency call.

In the 911 call, Phelps told the operator he took more cold medicine then he should have and woke up after his dream with blood all over him and a knife on the bed he shared with his wife.

Authorities say 29-year-old Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps was dead from stab wounds.

Phelps says the medication he took was Coricidin, a cough and cold medication, “because I know it can make you feel good and sometimes I can’t sleep at night.”

Toward the end of the seven-minute 911 call, Matthew Phelps started sobbing, saying his wife didn’t deserve this.

It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)