Police Investigate Murder-Suicide In Waxahachie

WAXAHACHIE (CBS11) – Waxahachie Police said a woman was stabbed to death by her husband who apparently shot himself to death.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Bent Creek Drive at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday regarding a woman being stabbed.

Officers arrived to find her in the front yard.

The 57-year-old woman was conscious and told officers she had been stabbed by her husband, who was still inside the home. The victim later died at the hospital.

Officers set up a perimeter around the two-story home.

Detectives learned from a family member that the suspect had access to a rifle.

Police said they tried contacting the man by telephone and eventually threw in our own phone to try to communicate with him. Detectives requested and obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect.

After several hours of no activity from inside the home, the SWAT team made entry and found the 62-year-old man dead from a self-inflicted wound.

A relative told detectives that the man’s mental health seemed to have declined in recent weeks.

Police said it doesn’t appear officers had been called to the home before.