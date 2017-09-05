New Dallas PD Chief To Community: ‘We Are One’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – New Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall spent part of her first day on the job visiting with community members in Oak Cliff and candidly talking about improving race and community relations.

She took part in Tuesday’s general membership meeting of Dallas’ NAACP chapter and was greeted with applause and a standing ovation.

Hall spoke about rolling up her sleeves and getting to work, and the top of that list is improving relationships with the community.

“We are one. We can’t be a Latino community, a black community a white community. In order for us to solve neighborhood issues… in order for us to be anything that we can possible be in this country we have to come together and do it together,” she said.

Hall said one of the ways she plans to improve the relationships with the community is ensuring that all officers of every rank and level share the responsibility of making those connections.

“Build relationships not only with the chief of police and the community but also every officer and command level officer in the agency,” said Hall.

While she is already on the job, Hall who was previously a deputy chief in Detroit is still waiting to receive her law enforcement credentials from the state of Texas before she’s officially sworn in.