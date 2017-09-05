CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest News Updates | How To Give & Get Help | Report Harvey Scams |Flooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

New Dallas PD Chief To Community: ‘We Are One’

By Ken Molestina
Filed Under: black, Community, Dallas, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, Latino, law enforcement, NAACP, Oak Cliff, White
(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – New Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall spent part of her first day on the job visiting with community members in Oak Cliff and candidly talking about improving race and community relations.

She took part in Tuesday’s general membership meeting of Dallas’ NAACP chapter and was greeted with applause and a standing ovation.

Hall spoke about rolling up her sleeves and getting to work, and the top of that list is improving relationships with the community.

“We are one. We can’t be a Latino community, a black community a white community. In order for us to solve neighborhood issues… in order for us to be anything that we can possible be in this country we have to come together and do it together,” she said.

Hall said one of the ways she plans to improve the relationships with the community is ensuring that all officers of every rank and level share the responsibility of making those connections.

“Build relationships not only with the chief of police and the community but also every officer and command level officer in the agency,” said Hall.

While she is already on the job, Hall who was previously a deputy chief in Detroit is still waiting to receive her law enforcement credentials from the state of Texas before she’s officially sworn in.

