NFL: Dolphins-Bucs Will Not Be Played In Miami This Week

Hurricane Irma, miami, miami dolphins, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 17: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium during a preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens on August 17, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) – The NFL says the Miami Dolphins’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami this week, but may be moved to a neutral site because of Hurricane Irma.

If the game is not relocated, it will be postponed until November, when the teams share the same bye week.

Kickoff had been scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT, but Irma is forecast to threaten South Florida this weekend. A decision on when and where to play is expected by Wednesday.

