Pressure Intensifies For Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin After Loss

Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION (AP) – Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin says he is frustrated after the Aggies squandered a 34-point third-quarter lead in a loss to UCLA in their opener on Sunday night.

Sumlin says he is sure a “lot of things” are being said about the program. That includes comments from university system Regent Tony Buzbee, a Houston attorney who called for Sumlin to go.

The 53-year-old Sumlin has three years and $15 million left on his contract that runs through the 2019 season. He insists he spends no time thinking about his critics and said his only focus is on his team and helping it improve before hosting Nicholls State on Saturday night.

