Rangers Pitcher Hamels Nominated For 2017 Roberto Clemente Award

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels has been named as the Texas Rangers nominee for the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award.

For the second straight year, Hamels is one of the 30 Club nominees for the annual award.

The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a player from each MLB Club who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Along with his wife Heidi, Cole established The Hamels Foundation in 2009, which has provided more than $3.9 million to help support education around the world.

In addition to The Hamels Foundation, Cole is involved in the community in many other ways according to the Texas Rangers. Annually, Cole oversees Operation 35, a charitable ticket program honoring U.S. Military Veterans and their guests with Rangers game tickets, concession coupons, special t-shirts and the opportunity for a private meet and greet with Cole prior to the game. He will also be hosting teachers for several games.

Hamels will be honored in a pre-game ceremony on Friday, September 8, when the Rangers host the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

From October 2 -6, fans can vote for Hamels, or any of the other MLB team nominees, for the overall winner of the Roberto Clemente Award on social media by posting hashtag #VoteHamels to Twitter and Facebook.

Past Roberto Clemente Award winners include: Carlos Beltran (2013), Clayton Kershaw (2012), Albert Pujols (2008), John Smolz (2005), Curt Schilling (2001) and many more MLB legends.